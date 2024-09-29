Telangana govt acting like Tughlaq regime: Harish Rao on Musi demolitions

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA and former health minister T Harish Rao, criticised the state government calling it a ‘Tughlaq regime’. He made the comment while meeting families affected by the Musi River beautification project due to which demolitions are being carried out.

Harish Rao along with other BRS leaders met the distressed families in Hyder Shah Kota, Sun City, Langer Houz, and surrounding areas which have been displaced due to the ongoing development works. He assured them that the party would work to address their issues.

He also slammed Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy for targeting low-income families and rendering them homeless.

“Revanth Reddy should come out and announce the withdrawal of the project immediately. The government should be with the people, not against them. Rather than improving their lives, the Congress government is destroying them with such brainless actions,” Harish Rao said.

Later while addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, September 29, he alleged that chief minister Revanth Reddy was acting more like a businessman than looking after the governance of the state.

Warning that his party would not be a silent spectator, Harish Rao demanded action from sewage flowing into the Musi River. “The Musi River beautification project has been allotted Rs 1.5 lakh crore. These funds can be used for healthcare and education needs that can help the general public,” he said.

He pointed out that for the last seven months, locals have been suffering from a lack of basic amenities such as toilets in government schools, insufficient medical supplies and non-payment of mid-day meal bills.