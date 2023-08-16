Telangana govt adopts 33 pc quota for women constables in police recruitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is taking a significant step towards gender inclusivity in its police force by selecting 33.03% women constables. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) recently announced the final results of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment process, with 153 women candidates making the cut. These newly selected women SIs are slated to undergo training at the State Police Academy.

The TSLPRB’s constable notification ensures a 33.03% reservation for women in all civil vacancies. Furthermore, a 10% reservation has been earmarked for women in the Armed Reserve (AR) and other vacancies. This reservation strategy has resulted in the inclusion of 2,125 women constables in the recent recruitment drive.

Tarun Joshi, a member of the training department, highlighted that the newly recruited police personnel will receive training at three centers located within the state. Of these centers, 1,000 police cadets will undergo training at the Warangal facility, while 442 (AR) candidates will be trained at the Medchal center. The training is anticipated to commence in late September or the early weeks of October.

Joshi emphasized that the safety and security of women constables is paramount, and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their well-being during training. Additional staff will be appointed to provide night-time security. The training curriculum for women will include both indoor and outdoor sessions, mirroring the training regimen for male counterparts.

With this move, the Telangana government is not only making strides towards gender parity within its law enforcement agencies but also ensuring that the training process for women constables is comprehensive, secure, and tailored to their specific needs.