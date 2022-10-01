Telangana govt allots 2157 acres, Rs 43 cr for Yadadri development

Hyderabad: The state government has offered 2,157 acres of land to the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) for infrastructural development projects alongside the temple town of Yadadri.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked revenue officials to hand over the land to YTDA and requested that the finance department allocate Rs 43 crore for the development of Yadadri.

On Friday, the chief minister reviewed construction projects during his visit to Yadadri and instructed officials to use the land allocated for the temple in addition to building infrastructure like a police station, fire station, health centre, transportation hub, parking lot, and other ancillary services.

He asked them to speed up the infrastructure while still preserving the temple town’s meditative atmosphere.

Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to seek 80G permits for income tax exemption at the earliest in order to collect donations for the construction of the intended cottages that will mirror the temple’s beauty.

According to media reports, in a total of 250 acres, four distinct designs will be used to construct 250 cottages. Each block will bear the names of Prahlada, Yada Maharshi, and other figures significant to the history of the temple.

Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials to take all measures to ensure that temple visitors do not experience any difficulties, including long lines. He stressed on maintaining safety protocols while building the Dikshaparula Mandapam, Vrata Mantapam, RTC Bus station, and stormwater drains in the town.

The officials were also instructed to take steps to ensure that money is set aside for maintenance and to ensure that the temple’s income and expenditure auditing system is highly transparent.