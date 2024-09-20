Telangana govt announces Dasara bonus for SCCL employees, contract workers

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has announced Dasara bonus of Rs 1.90 lakh for each of 41,387 permanent employees, and Rs 5,000 for each of 25,000 contract workers rendering their services to the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

This bonus will be deposited in the accounts of the employees and contract workers before the Dasara festival.

Addressing media at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Friday, September 20, Revanth Reddy said that out of Rs 4,701 crore profit in the 2023-24 financial year, Rs 2,289 crore will be spent for the company’s expansion and investments, and 1/3rd of the remaining Rs 2,412 crore (Rs 796 crore) was being given as bonus to the employees and contract workers.

He said that this year’s bonus for permanent employees was Rs 20,000 more than last year’s bonus of Rs 1.70 lakh per employee and that this was the first time that a bonus was being given to contract workers.

Also Read TGSRTC to roll out UPI payments on all RTC buses after Hyderabad pilot: Reports

SCCL expansion plans and workers’ welfare measures

Explaining the plans of SCCL, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that 1,000 MW solar power generation was being planned, in addition to a 500 MW pumped storage plant in Ramagundam. A 1X800 MW thermal power plant to be operated by TSGENCO was also being planned.

He announced another thermal power plant with a capacity of 1X800 MW at the existing plant at Jaipur and a super-critical thermal power plant with a capacity of 2,400 MW at Odisha’s Naini Block (pit-head). He said that open-cast mining operations at VK, Goleti and Naini blocks will begin soon.

He announced that new residential schools and integrated schools will be built for the children of Singareni employees, and area hospitals will be modernised in the company’s areas. He also declared that steps will be taken to establish a multi-speciality hospital for Singareni employees in Hyderabad.