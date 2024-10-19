Telangana govt announces Rs 10 lakh to rebuild Secunderabad temple

Hyderabad: The Telangana minister of transport and BC welfare Ponnam Prabhakar Goud announced on Saturday, October 19 that the government would provide Rs 10 lakh to assist in rebuilding the Secundrabad temple.

During a meeting with the temple authorities, Cantonment legislator Ganesh and minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incident at the temple. They assured that the individual responsible would face serious consequences, emphasizing that such actions should serve as a warning to others across Telangana and the country.

The incident occurred on October 14 after a man entered the Secundrabad temple and damaged the idol of Goddess Muthyallama. He was caught and severely beaten by the mob before being handed over to the police and receiving first aid at a local hospital.

Ponnam Prabhakar also urged the public not to politicize the incident and called for peace between the communities.

As tensions rise over Secunderabad idol desecration, a protest was held at the Muthyalamma temple in Kummarwadi, where members of VHP, Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) charged police officials with chappals and batons.

In response, the police lathi-charged at the crowd to disperse the nuisance creators.

The Telangana unit of the Bajrang Dal on Friday, October 18, demanded authorities act against those vandalising temples in Hyderabad and is set to hold a protest at the collectorate on Saturday.