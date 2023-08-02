Telangana govt announces TET schedule

Hyderabad: The government has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). The exams are scheduled to be held on September 15, and online applications will be accepted from August 2 to August 16. In a significant move, D.Ed and B.Ed candidates are both being given an opportunity to appear for the exam. B.Ed eligible candidates can now also participate in the Paper-1 examination along with Paper 2.

The decision to conduct the TET exam was approved by the ministerial sub-committee recently, and following this, the officials from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) prepared proposals for organizing the TET. The proposals were submitted to the Secretary of Education, V. Karuna, and have now been approved by the Education Department, leading to the issuance of the official notification for the TET.

As per the notification, candidates can apply for the TET exam from August 2 to August 16, with an application fee of Rs 400. The applications will be accepted through the online website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in. On September 15, the TET exam will be conducted in two sessions. Paper – 1 will take place from 9:30 AM to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

The state currently estimates that there are approximately 1.5 lakh DEd candidates and 4.5 lakh BEd candidates who are eligible to appear for the TET exam. In 2017, 8,792 teacher vacancies were filled under the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) notification. Previously, the TET’s validity was for 7 years; however, two years ago, it was extended for a lifetime, granting relief to candidates who had qualified in the past as well as B.Ed graduates.

Around 2 lakh individuals in the state were unable to qualify for the TET in previous attempts. Additionally, approximately 20,000 candidates have completed B.Ed and D.Ed. With the upcoming TET exam, all these candidates will now have the opportunity to attempt the test once again and improve their prospects for securing teaching positions.