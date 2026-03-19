Telangana govt appoints 5 members as whips in Assembly, council

Congress MLAs Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao, Yennam Srinivas Reddy and Vemula Veeresham have been appointed as the government whips in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th March 2026 8:23 pm IST
Telangana government appoints 2 MLCs and 3 MLAs as government whips in the legislative council and the assembly.
Telangana assembly

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Congress MLCs Addanki Dayakar and Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor as the government whips in the Telangana Legislative Council.

The state government also issued orders on Wednesday, March 18, appointing Congress MLAs Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao, Yennam Srinivas Reddy and Vemula Veeresham as the government whips in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Presently, Vemulawada Congress MLA Adi Srinivas is the only one acting as the government whip in the Assembly.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The appointments were effective from March 18 and the notification will be published in the Telangana Gazette.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th March 2026 8:23 pm IST

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