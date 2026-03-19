Telangana govt appoints 5 members as whips in Assembly, council

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Congress MLCs Addanki Dayakar and Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor as the government whips in the Telangana Legislative Council.

The state government also issued orders on Wednesday, March 18, appointing Congress MLAs Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao, Yennam Srinivas Reddy and Vemula Veeresham as the government whips in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Presently, Vemulawada Congress MLA Adi Srinivas is the only one acting as the government whip in the Assembly.

The appointments were effective from March 18 and the notification will be published in the Telangana Gazette.