Telangana CM turns KCR, KTR’s own words on Musi River against them in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy questioned the honesty of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and its working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) regarding their stand on the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

In his address during the vote of thanks on the Governor’s address at the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, March 18, Revanth Reddy played the videos of KCR and KTR when they were in power, where they could be seen revealing the number of illegal structures on the Musi River.

In a video, KCR could be seen disclosing that there were 28,000 illegal structures in the Musi river bed and buffer zone, and that there was no need to serve any notices to demolish those structures.

In the very next video, Revanth Reddy showed KTR could be seen informing that it was only under the BRS government that markings for the maximum flood level and buffer zone were done after a study and survey were conducted in October 2020.

KTR was seen revealing that there were 10,000 illegal structures on the river bed and the buffer zone, also saying that such structures were in Malakpet, Amberpet and other areas.

Talking about the encroachment of Turkacheruvu, which had resulted in the flooding of Pragathi Nagar located under the irrigation tank, KTR could be seen informing the officials to use bulldozers and JCBs to mercilessly demolish those structures without sparing anyone.

While the video was being screened, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao could be heard telling Speaker Gaddam Prasad that it was against the rules of the House to show videos.

“When did they have any honesty? Just poison filled in their stomach,” Revanth Reddy accused the BRS leaders.

Also Read BRS walks out of Telangana Assembly over Musi rejuvenation project

Revanth accuses KTR of humiliating Kavitha

Revanth Reddy accused KTR (without naming him) of targeting his sister and former MLC K Kavitha when she was accused in the Delhi liquor policy case by using his team to humiliate her on social media, while quietly watching when the BRS leaders called her “liquor queen” and “liquor king.”

“Has there been any family which prospered after making the woman of the family cry?” he asked.

The Telangana CM also said that KTR became Sircilla MLA only because of the generosity of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and that Harish Rao wouldn’t have become MLC without former AP chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

He advised KTR to watch the words he utters in the Assembly, and to be patient, as “it is the people who give power and the highest position, which doesn’t automatically come as a hereditary privilege.”

Dares KTR and Harish on HILT policy and TDR

Responding to the allegations of corruption being levelled by BRS against the Congress government with regard to the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy of 2025, Revanth Reddy questioned why the BRS did not shift industries and convert lands during its government.

“If the Deputy Floor Leader (Harish Rao) and the one behind him (KTR) write a letter to me seeking any level of inquiry into the land conversion and land transfers done during their government, I’m ready to order for it,” the Chief Minister said, in support of the state government’s HILT policy and Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

Revanth Reddy spoke extensively about the planned transformation of the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) as a service economy within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), development of the Peri Urban region Economy (PERI) between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) as the manufacturing zone and the Rural Agriculture Regional Economy (RARE) as a prosperous agricultural economy.

He spoke about the expansion plans of the Hyderabad Metro after the state government took over the project from L&T, the plans to lay controlled greenfield express highways, radial roads, Bharat Future City, port connectivity with Bandar Port in Machilipatnam and other infrastructure projects.

He claimed that around 80,000 government jobs were being filled by the Congress government, out of which joining orders were given for 67,763 jobs and 13,190 jobs were under recruitment.

Debts, repayment and debt restructuring

Revanth Reddy also claimed that while the Congress government secured loans amounting to Rs 3,47,294 crore till February 28 this year, the government has also repaid loans amounting to Rs 3,30,570 crore, which, he said, were the loans taken during the BRS government.

Also informing that the Centre gave the leverage to restructure debt amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore, the Chief Minister said that he restructured Rs 27,000 crore in debt and reduced the interest rate on the loan from 11.90 per cent to 7.25 per cent.

Urges KCR to attend Assembly sessions

Revanth Reddy urged BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) not to abstain from attending the Telangana Assembly sessions, but to attend them and give his suggestions to the state government.

Disclosing that KCR took Rs 1.06 crore as salary since December 1, 2023, as the MLA, the CM told the House that even he is a public servant like any employee and that he didn’t have any special privilege to miss the Assembly sessions.