Telangana govt appoints new VCs for BRAOU, JNTU

Prof Ghanta Chakrapani has been made the VC of BRAOU, and Prof V Balakista Reddy has been made the in-charge VC of JNTU Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 6th December 2024 7:35 pm IST
Telangana govt appoints new VCs for BRAOU, JNTU
Left: Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, Right: Balakista Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed former Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) chairman Prof Ghanta Chakrapani as the new vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday, December 6.

He was serving as a senior professor of BRAOU when he was appointed as the chairman of TSPSC (now TGPSC).

Also Read
TG Education Commission concludes statewide review of govt schools

The state government has also appointed Prof V Balakista Reddy as the in-charge vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad.

He has been serving as the chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). He will be holding the new responsibility until further orders.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 6th December 2024 7:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button