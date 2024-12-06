Telangana govt appoints new VCs for BRAOU, JNTU

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed former Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) chairman Prof Ghanta Chakrapani as the new vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday, December 6.

He was serving as a senior professor of BRAOU when he was appointed as the chairman of TSPSC (now TGPSC).

The state government has also appointed Prof V Balakista Reddy as the in-charge vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad.

He has been serving as the chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). He will be holding the new responsibility until further orders.