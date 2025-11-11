Telangana govt approves tender for Mir Alam Tank bridge

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, November 10, assigned the tender for the Mir Alam Tank bridge to KNR Constructions Ltd. for Rs 319.24 crore, a 4.89 percent rise from the government’s original estimate of Rs 304.36 crore.

The bridge will connect the Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet under the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode.

Also Read Rs 430 cr sanctioned for Mir Alam Tank bridge in Hyderabad

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has been authorised to issue the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) and finalise the agreement.

The bridge has been proposed as part of the Musi rejuvenation project and aims to ease traffic congestion. Key features of the bridge include a length of 2.6 km, four lanes and a cable-stayed design.





