Telangana govt approves tender for Mir Alam Tank bridge

The bridge will connect the Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet under the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th November 2025 10:29 pm IST
Proposed design of Mir Alam Tank bridge in Hyderabad
Proposed design of Mir Alam Tank bridge

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, November 10, assigned the tender for the Mir Alam Tank bridge to KNR Constructions Ltd. for Rs 319.24 crore, a 4.89 percent rise from the government’s original estimate of Rs 304.36 crore.

The bridge will connect the Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet under the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode.

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has been authorised to issue the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) and finalise the agreement.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The bridge has been proposed as part of the Musi rejuvenation project and aims to ease traffic congestion. Key features of the bridge include a length of 2.6 km, four lanes and a cable-stayed design.



Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th November 2025 10:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button