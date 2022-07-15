Telangana govt asks Bhadrachalam residents to relocate to relief camps

Published: 15th July 2022
Telangana: Govt asks people in Bhadrachalam to relocate to relief camps as Godavari water level rises
Godavari river

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has urged the people of Bhadrachalam to relocate to relief camps, as the water levels in Godavari river have risen above danger level due to heavy rains in the state.

A video shared on Twitter shows people walking in knee-deep water. It is to be noted that the state has been lashed by torrential rains in the past week. So far, seven people have died while several others have been injured due to rains across the state.

The Godavari has been flowing close to the third danger level of 17 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram, as a flood of 16.61 lakh cusecs was recorded on Thursday evening, with an indication that it may rise further.

