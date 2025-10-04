Telangana govt begins admissions for Young India Police School

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has started admissions for the academic year 2026–27 at the Young India Police School (YIPS) in Hyderabad, for students from Grades 1 to 6.

Located at Narsingi, Manchirevulu, the school has reserved 50 percent of seats for children of police personnel, while the remaining seats are open to the general public.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy had earlier launched the YIPS brochure and official website on March 1. The school aims to provide quality education to the children of serving police personnel, police martyrs, fire services, excise, special police force, and prison department officers.

The proposal for establishing YIPS was first announced by Revanth Reddy on October 21 last year. The institution will focus on innovative learning methodologies, ensuring students receive comprehensive physical training, competitive exposure, and access to world-class facilities at affordable fees. It will also include residential facilities and a sports complex.

The state government also announced plans to set up 28 more “Young India Integrated Residential Schools” across various districts in Telangana.