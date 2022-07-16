Telangana govt clears due salaries of Imams, Muezzins , sanctions Rs. 17 crores

Hyderabad: After the salaries of Imams and Muezzins in the state were due for three months, the Telangana government on Saturday sanctioned Rs. 17 crores for the salaries.

The chairman of the Waqf Board Telangana welcomed the decision and thanked chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the sanction.

“I thank CM KCR sir for Sanctioning 17 crores rupees for the salaries of Imam and Muezzins pending from last three months and also we will use this remaining amount for widow pensions,” Chairmen Wakf Board, Mohammed Massiullah Khan told ANI.

The locals lauded the move and said that the state government’s financial help will go a long way.

“Telangana government is providing salary’s for Imam and Muezzins, it’s a great thing that government is doing. We have seen many governments but none considered minorities, however KCR sir is helping a lot. The community’s people respected a lot to Imam and Muezzins government is helping them financially is a great thing,” said a local, Mohd Ismail Ansari.

The state government had been paying Rs 5,000 every month as an honorarium for Imams and Muezzins of the state, with this government scheme thousands of Imams and Muezzins are getting benefited.