Telangana govt committed to eradicating Filaria, Roundworm: Health minister

"About 2,522 medicines such as Ivermectin, DEC tablets are available in health care centers," the minister said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th August 2024 2:07 pm IST
Telangana Congress appoints in charge for Huzurabad bypoll
Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday, August 10 said that the government is currently conducting eradicating programs in 14 health centers to eliminate Filaria and Roundworm from the state.

Addressing a virtual conference on the occasion of National Filaria and Deworming Day, the minister said, “We are conducting eradication program in 14 health centres in Sangareddy and Mahabubabad districts. As many as 2,600 staff members of the State Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department have participated in the programme.”

Also Read
500-bed hospital to be built in Sangareddy: Telangana Health minister

Union health minister Pratap Rao Jadhav along with Rajanarsimha administered Ivermectin and DEC tablets as part of the launch of the national Filaria and deworming programme.

Urging citizens to be aware and take tablets to help make Telangana a malaria eradication state he said, “About 2,522 medicines such as Ivermectin, DEC tablets are available in health care centers.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th August 2024 2:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button