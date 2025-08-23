Telangana govt committed to resolving women police issues: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu assured that the state government is committed to addressing the challenges faced by women police personnel.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the three-day state-level women police officers’ conference held at the State Police Academy on Friday, August 22.

Bhatti promises special restrooms at police stations

As the chief guest, Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the government supports the views and ideas expressed during the conference and will take steps to provide facilities tailored for women in the police force. He promised that special restrooms would be established at police stations and in areas where police are deployed for bandobust duties.

To ensure effective solutions, the government has formed three committees comprising senior officials to study and resolve the issues faced by women working in both the police and forest departments, he added.

Highlighting the critical role of law and order, the deputy chief minister said that peace and security are essential for the progress of any state and called on police personnel to work with dedication.

On Education

Bhatti Vikramarka further announced that the state is bringing a new approach in the education sector by establishing Young India Integrated Schools on 25-acre campuses, featuring world-class English-medium education and advanced sports facilities.

To reduce the burden on police families, he said the government has already set up a Young India International School to take responsibility for the education of police officers’ children, recognising the stress and pressure under which police personnel work daily.

The event was also attended by Special Principal Secretary of Home Department Ravi Gupta, DGP Jitender, Police Academy Director Abhilasha Bisht, and other senior officials.