Telangana govt conspiring to damage Kaleshwaram project, claims BRS MLA

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao accused the Congress government of conspiring to damage the pumps of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and shift the blame to the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Siddipet on Sunday, August 17, the senior BRS leader alleged that the motors of Kaleshwaram project were being switched on and off intermittently on a single day, which could potentially damage its bearings.

“Despite BHEL, which supplied those motors warning the state government, they continue to turn the motors on and off in an irregular fashion,” he claimed.

Also Read KTR questions silence of BJP, Congress over Polavaram cofferdam failure

Criticising the Congress government for not releasing the required water to meet the irrigation needs of Telangana farmers, Harish Rao said that lakhs of cusecs of water were entering the Bay of Bengal, thus wasted.

Citing Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), Devadula Project and other major projects where he claimed water was not fully being utilised for irrigation, Harish Rao said he has written to the state irrigation minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, about the matter.