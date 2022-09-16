Telangana government declares general holiday on September 17

Hyderabad: In wake of ‘Telangana Jaatiya Samaikyatha Vajrotsavalu’ (Telangana National Integration Diamond Jubilee celebrations) the state government has announced a general holiday on Saturday, September 17.

The TRS government had earlier announced that September 17 will be celebrated as the Telangana National Integration Day with celebrations across the state for three days, from September 16 to 18.

The General Administration Department issued a Government Order (G.O) in this regard.

G.O issued by the Telangana Government declaring September 17 as a General holiday

This has come as a response to the BJP-led Centre’s announcement that it will conduct ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ this year on September 17 evoking reactions from all political parties in the state.]

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding Liberation Day celebrations at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds with the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.