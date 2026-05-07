Telangana govt discusses jobs with Israel delegation amid deepening ties

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek on Wednesday, May 6, discussed overseas employment opportunities for people of the state with an Israeli delegation.

The meeting organised by the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) focused on facilitating employment opportunities in Israel, particularly in the construction sector.

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy Holds Talks with Israeli Delegation on Overseas Employment Opportunities



Hon’ble Minister @VivekVenkatswam held a meeting with a delegation from Israel to explore overseas employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana.



The meeting was… pic.twitter.com/z4uJUssmUH — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) May 6, 2026

As part of the initiative, training programmes are being conducted in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation International and Project Implementation and Bridging Agency.

Candidates are being trained in trades such as ceramic tiling, plastering, block masonry, and drywall installation to meet international standards.

The Israeli delegation has put forth a demand for roughly 1200 skilled workers. In this regard, a pre-skill test was conducted in November 2025, in which 4,247 candidates participated, and 2,059 candidates qualified.

Final skill assessments for 1200 shortlisted candidates are being conducted from May 5 to May 10, 2026. The minister also discussed possibility of increasing the employment opportunities in the future.

Telangana strengthening ties with Israel

The discussions come at a time when the state government is strengthening ties with Israel. In September 2025, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau made a bid for some very invasive tools to hack into phones and other devices. The tender also includes a bid for the Cellbrite hacking tool, which is owned by the Israeli company Cellbrite DI Ltd.

In the tender dated August 18, 2025, the Telangana Technology Services Ltd, on behalf of the TSCSB, released tenders seeking tools for cybercrime investigation. “The purpose of these tools is to enhance evidence handling and complaint processing capabilities through advanced AI-driven automation and secure infrastructure,” stated the tender.

The bids were for the following software: Talk Walker Tool, Cellbrite Inseyets Tool/Software, Cyber Forensic Tool, and Insight Tool.

The tender also detailed the features of the software, with the main aim of monitoring social media and hacking into seized devices. For example, under Talk Walker, which is also used by businesses for analysis of performance, the Telangana government’s police department is specifically looking to use it to track misinformation (internet) and to ‘monitor public sentiment and manage public relations’.