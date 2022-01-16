Telangana govt extends holidays for educational institutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the holidays for educational institutions till January 30.

The order has been issued by the chief secretary of the state Somesh Kumar after receiving the directions from chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Earlier, the holidays for all educational institutions were declared from January 8 to 16.

The office of the chief secretary tweeted, “It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till 30.1.2022”.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana is rising.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Saturday, Telangana reported 1,963 fresh COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7, 07,162 while the death toll rose to 4,054 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,075 followed by Rangareddy (168) and Medchal Malkajgiri (150) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 pm on Saturday.

A total of 1,620 people recovered from the infection yesterday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6, 81,091.

The number of active cases stood at 22,017, the bulletin said.

It said over 53,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.05 crore.