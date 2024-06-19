Telangana govt extends journalist accreditation card deadline

Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Published: 19th June 2024 6:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: State Information Special Commissioner Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday, June 19, announced an extension of the deadline for accreditation (identification card) of working journalists till September 30 in Telangana.

According to a government order, district collectors, who are the chairmen of the district-level accreditation committee, should take appropriate action concerned with the accreditation cards. The State Information Department issues accreditation cards biennially to working journalists, ensuring compliance with regulatory norms and facilitating journalistic activities across the state.

