Telangana govt focuses on skill development, to update 63 ITIs: Sridhar Babu 

Hyderabad: Information Technology and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu stated that the Congress government is implementing a comprehensive action plan to enhance skill development and job creation. The initiative aims to equip graduates with the necessary skills to secure employment and become entrepreneurs. As part of this effort, 63 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state will be upgraded to strengthen vocational training.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Sunday, he highlighted that the government has filled over 55,000 jobs within a year and introduced a job calendar to ensure a transparent and timely recruitment process. He urged graduates to support Congress candidate V. Narender Reddy in the February 27 election for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency.

As part of its skilling initiatives, the government is setting up the Young India Skills University in Hyderabad, with training programs across multiple sectors, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI). Plans are also underway to establish sub-centers in all 33 districts.

Additionally, internship programs will be launched in collaboration with industries to give students hands-on experience and bridge the skill gap between academics and industry.

Sridhar Babu emphasized that despite financial challenges caused by the previous BRS government’s mismanagement, the Congress administration remains committed to accelerating development and ensuring inclusive welfare, particularly empowering women, youth, and weaker sections, including BCs.