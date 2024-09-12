Telangana govt forms SC/ST Sub-Classification Committee

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made a committee to make recommendations on implementation of SC/ST Sub-Classification.

The Telangana government issued a notification for setting up the committee for SC/ST Sub-Classification on Thursday, September 12. Recently, a seven-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of India had delivered a judgement on sub-classification.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy was elected as Chairman of the committee and minister Damodara Rajanarsimha as Co-Chairman. Other ministers Sridhar babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka and MP Mallu Ravi are members of the committee.