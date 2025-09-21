Telangana govt, GHMC launch youth empowerment drive

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the state government launched an initiative to train young job seekers from disadvantaged groups in digital literacy and professional skills.

According to a press release, so far, 20 job seekers have undergone training, out of which six have received industry-recognised certificates.

Discussions were held on the “1.5 Matters” campaign, which seeks to mobilise youth and civil society for climate protection and sustainability. This program will be in partnership with 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), a UN-accredited non-profit foundation, and Queer Bandhu, a community-based NGO.

It will provide job opportunities for the trained young men, women and others.