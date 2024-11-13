‘Telangana govt is remote controlled from Delhi’, says BJP leader NV Subhash

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday, November 13, alleged that the Congress-run Telangana government is being remote controlled by the high command residing in New Delhi.

The saffron party alleged that the Congress government is being directed from New Delhi in an attempt to cover chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s inexperience in governing Telangana.

Attacking various schemes of the Congress government, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, “From day one, we have seen flipflop on the TGPSC Group 1 exam schedule, drugs cases, HYDRAA, Musi riverfront development project and the recent land acquisition for pharma industries in Vikarabad where the district collector was attacked.“

Subhash further said that Telangana is witnessing a ‘drama’ daily so that they forget the six guarantees promised by the Congress party during the 2023 Assembly election campaign.

“The failures of Revanth Reddy government are visible throughout the state and people are feeling suffocated,” he added.