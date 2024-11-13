Vikarabad violence: Ex BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy detained

Hyderabad: In a significant development regarding the attempt to attack the Vikarabad district collector, BRS former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, was arrested by police on Wednesday morning, November 13, reportedly at his residence in Film Nagar.

The incident of violence in Vikarabad has sparked widespread outrage across the state with the ruling Congress and principal opposition BRS blaming each other for the situation.

The development occurs amidst allegations against the former MLA that he was involved with people behind the violent attack on the top bureaucrat.

The attack occurred during a public consultation regarding the establishment of an industrial corridor in the Dudyal mandal, where local villagers attempted to assault the collector.

Authorities have already registered cases against several BRS leaders and others related to this incident.

Additionally, police identified a person who allegedly incited villagers to attack the collector and as per reports, he is a close associate of Patnam Narender Reddy named Suresh.

Reports indicate that Suresh had multiple phone interactions with Reddy just before the attack.

16 farmers remanded

As many as 16 farmers have been reportedly remanded by a local court on Tuesday, November 12 for their involvement in the attack on Vikarabad collector Prateek Jain and other officials during a public hearing on a proposed pharma unit in Lagcherla village.

However, the Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain has categorically denied allegations of attack by villagers who were protesting. The collector visited Kondagal where he held talks with the protesting farmers who had apprehensions over the Pharma City project.

“Some mischief elements conspired and created trouble. I was not attacked or manhandled,” Jain told reporters.

The incident occurred during a Gram Sabha held in Lagacherla village, Dudyala mandal for land acquisition related to the establishment of the Pharma City and industry in Telangana.

The meeting turned violent when villagers allegedly attacked the officials, sparking widespread unrest.

The clash reportedly involved sticks and stones as villagers targeted district collector Prateek Jain, additional collector Lingyanayak, sub-collector Umashankar Prasad, and Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) special officer Venkat Reddy.

While the district and additional collectors managed to escape, special officer Venkat Reddy sustained serious injuries. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Srinivas was also attacked while attempting to shield Reddy.

Following the protests, 55 people have been detained so far in the Vikarabad district. As the situation became tense, the government authorities also suspended internet services.