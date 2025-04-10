Telangana govt launches AI Rising Grand Challenge

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, April 10, launched the AI Rising Grand challenge to resolve the public sector issues.

Inaugurated by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the initiative will serve as a unified data exchange, bringing together high-quality datasets from various government departments and partner organizations.

By providing secure and structured access to these datasets, as well as multiple other functionalities, the platform will support the development, testing, and scaling of AI solutions in real-world scenarios. It will also act as a catalyst for collaboration across government, startups, industry, and academia, accelerating innovation and the adoption of AI in the state.

As a precursor to the TGDeX launch, the Government of Telangana’s Emerging Technologies Wing, ITE&C Department, announced the launch of the Telangana AI Rising Grand Challenge today. This challenge seeks to identify, support, and implement cutting-edge AI-first solutions to address critical challenges across sectors overseen by the government.

The Telangana AI Rising Grand Challenge focuses on high-impact use cases across key sectors, such as education, healthcare, public transport, and more. From interactive learning tools for students and predictive healthcare models to AI-powered chatbots, the challenge aims to tap into the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in improving governance, enhancing citizen service delivery, and driving innovation in the public sector.

The winner of the challenge for each use case will receive a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh to implement pilot projects within the state of Telangana.

The Telangana AI Rising Grand Challenge is being driven by the Department of ITE&C, Government of Telangana, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and other key ecosystem enablers.

While Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) is the implementation partner, Nasscom, MATH (AI/ ML CoE of T-Hub), T-Hub, Peak XV, NVIDIA, Guvi, IIT Hyderabad, and ZeOmega are also supporting this initiative in varied capacities.