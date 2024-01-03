Telangana govt makes one more round of IPS transfers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, January 3, made another round of transfers of IPS officers across the state. This comes on the same day of major IAS officers’ reshuffling in Telangana.

A total of 23 IPS officers were moved around in this round of transfers.

V V Srinivasa Rao IPS was moved from the post of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board’s (TSLPRB) chairman to the position of additional DGP, Technical Services.

Rema Rajeswari IPS is posted as the DIG of the Telangana Women Safety Wing and D Joel Davis is transferred from his existing post of DCP, Special Branch, Hyderabad to DIG Zone-VII of Jogulamba.

Janaki Dharavath, IPS (SPS:2013), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri Zone, Rachakonda, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Zone.

Dr. B Anuradha, IPS (SPS:2017), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crimes, Rachakonda, is posted as Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, in the existing vacancy.

The total list of transfers

V V Srinivasa Rao, IPS (RR: 1995), Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Addl., DGP, Technical Services, in the existing vacancy, duly relieving Shika Goel, IPS, (RR:1994) from Full Additional Charge.

The MoS is also placed in Full Additional Charge of the Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, Hyderabad, until further orders. Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, IPS (RR:2008), DIG, who is waiting for posting, is posted as DIG, Coordination, O/o DGP, Telangana, Hyderabad. On transfer, Rema Rajeswari, IPS (RR:2009), is posted as DIG, Women Safety Wing, Telangana, Hyderabad. On transfer, L S Chowhan, IPS, (SPS:2009), is posted as Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam vice Smt Rema Rajeshwari, IPS, transferred. D Joel Davis, IPS (RR:2010), Deputy Commissioner of Police, SB, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as DIG, Zone-VII (Jogulamba). Vice L S Chowhan, IPS, transferred. On transfer, Vishnu S Warrier, IPS (RR:2013), is directed to report in the O/o DGP, Telangana, Hyderabad. P V Padmaja, IPS (SPS:2013), Superintendent of Police, Women Safety Wing, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police. Malkajgiri Vice Janaki Dharavath, IPS, transferred. Dr.G Janaki Sharmila, IPS (SPS:2013), Deputy Director, TSPA, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nirmal vice Ch Praveen Kumar, IPS, transferred. Janaki Dharavath, IPS (SPS:2013), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri Zone, Rachakonda, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Zone, Hyderabad City Vice Birduraju Rohit Raju, IPS, transferred. Sunil Dutt, IPS (RR:2014), Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted Commissioner of Police, Khammam vice Sri Vishnu S Warrier, IPS, transferred. S Rajendra Prasad, IPS (SPS:2016), Superintendent of Police, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, in the existing vacancy. On transfer, D Uday Kumar Reddy, IPS (SPS:2016), is posted as Superintendent of Police, TS TRANSCO. On transfer, Gaush Alam, IPS (RR:2017), is posted as Superintendent of Police, Adilabad Vice D Uday Kumar, Reddy, IPS, transferred. On transfer, Dr. G Veineeth, IPS (RR:2017), is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, Cyberabad, in the existing vacancy. On transfer, Dr. P Shabarish, IPS (RR:2017), is posted as Superintendent of Police, Mulugu Vice Gaush Alam, IPS, transferred. Nitika Pant, IPS (RR:2017), Superintendent of Police, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, (L&O), Medchal Zone, Cyberabad. Vice Dr. P Shabarish, IPS, transferred. Dr. B Anuradha, IPS (SPS:2017), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crimes, Rachakonda, is posted as Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, in the existing vacancy. On transfer, Ch Praveen Kumar, IPS (SPS:2017), is posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar Zone, Rachakonda. Biruduraju Rohit Raju, IPS (RR:2018), Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted Superintendent of Police, Bhadrari Kothagudem vice Dr. G Vineeth, IPS, transferred. B Bala Swamy, IPS, (RR:2018), Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Medak, in the existing vacancy. Ashok Kumar, IPS (RR:2019), OSD, Mulugu, is transferred and posted as OSD, Jayashankar Bhupalapally. R Venkateshwarlu, IPS (SPS), Superintendent of Police, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-III, Hyderabad City. Ch Srinivas, IPS (SPS), Superintendent of Police, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar Zone, Cyberabad.

Ten senior IPS officers and 5 SP rank officers were recently transferred in December, 2023.