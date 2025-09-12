Telangana govt makes reflective tapes mandatory for vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, September 12, issued guidelines mandating reflective tapes in vehicles and other measures in order to improve vehicle visibility at night and reduce road accidents.

According to the guidelines, reflectors, reflective tapes, and rear marking plates (complying with AIS 057/090/089) have been made mandatory on the following vehicle categories as per Rule 104(E) of CMV Rules, 1989:

Two-wheelers

Three-wheelers (including E-rickshaws, E-carts)

Goods vehicles (up to and above 7.5 tons)

Motor cabs and autorickshaws (carrying up to 7 passengers)

Passenger transport vehicles (Omnibuses, Maxi cabs, buses)

Tractors, trailers, power tillers, construction equipment, modular hydraulic trailers, and trailers or semi-trailers exceeding 10 tons.

Apart from this, the government has also mandated a QR-based Management Information System (MIS) for verification of the reflective material to prevent substandard reflective products. Brand-new vehicles with factory-fitted compliant tapes are exempted from the QR code verification.

From now on, a certificate of fitness will only be issued/renewed if the reflective material is as per the prescribed standard and fitted properly.

Manufacturers and dealers certifying fake products will face legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.