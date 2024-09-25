Telangana govt notifies 633 Pharmacist Grade 2 jobs

Hyderabad: The medical and health services recruitment board has released a notification to fill 633 Pharmacists Grade 2 posts in various wings of the state’s health department on Tuesday, September 24.

While there are 446 vacancies under the director of public health and family welfare, there are 185 vacancies in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and 2 vacancies in MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre.

The online applications will be accepted starting from October 5, and the last date for submission of the applications is by 5 pm on October 21.

The applicants can edit their applications between 10.30 am on October 23, till 5 pm on October 24.

The exam which will be computer-based test, will be conducted on November 30.

The pay scale for the posts to be filled is between Rs 31,040 and Rs 92,050.

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar criticised the medical and health services recruitment board for issuing the notification without giving details of category-wise reservations, though the zone-wise break-up of vacancies has been included in Annexure-I of the notification.