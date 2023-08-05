Train firing: Telangana govt grants govt job, 2BHK to victim’s kin

Saifuddin's wife Anjum Shaheen will also receive a widow's pension of Rs 2,016 per month under the Aasara Pension Scheme.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday passed orders ensuring a 2BHK flat, a government job and widow’s pension for the wife of slain Hyderabad resident, Syed Saifuddin.

Saifuddin, a resident of Bazarghat, was one among the three Muslim passengers shot dead by an RPF constable on Monday, July 31.

On Friday, in response to a request by All India Majlis e Ettehadul Muslimeen floor leader Akaruddin Owaisi, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao had assured a 2BHK flat and a government job for Saifuddin’s wife and family.

According to government orders, Anjum Shaheen, Saifuddin’s wife, will receive a widow’s pension of Rs 2016 per month under the Aasara Pension Scheme.

A 2 BHK flat in Jiyaguda will also be alloted to them, the orders said.

In a separate order Shaheen was also appointed as office subordinate at the office of Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority.

