Telangana govt orchestrating police encounters, need probe: Prof Haragopal

Hyderabad: Professor G Haragopal has called for a judicial inquiry into police encounters in Telangana, demanding that a sitting judge of the High Court oversee the investigation.

He accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s government of orchestrating these encounters since taking office, particularly highlighting the recent incident in Mulugu where seven Maoists were killed on December 1.

During a press conference at the NSS in Haidarabad on Wednesday, December 4, Haragopal was accompanied by Meena, the partner of one of the deceased Maoists, and various civil rights leaders.

He expressed concern over the government’s approach to law enforcement, citing previous encounters during the BRS administration that faced public backlash, which led to a temporary halt in such operations.

He urged the Telangana society to respond similarly to the Mulugu encounter as they did previously, emphasizing that public awareness is crucial to prevent wrongful killings.

Also Read Telangana HC asks police to preserve bodies of Maoists killed in encounter

Haragopal alleged that the victims of the Mulugu encounter were subjected to inhumane treatment, including poisoning and torture before their deaths.

He urged the government to engage in peace talks with Maoists to establish a peaceful environment and demanded forensic examinations of the deceased’s bodies by specialists.

This call for accountability comes in light of a significant police operation on December 1, where security forces neutralized seven Maoists in an encounter in the Eturnagaram forest area.

The operation involved elite anti-Maoist forces and was reportedly initiated after two tribal men were killed by Maoists on suspicion of being informants.

The police stated that the Maoists opened fire after being ordered to surrender, prompting a retaliatory response from security forces.