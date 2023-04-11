Telangana govt penalises 29 officials for delaying TS-bPASS applications

Hyderabad: Owing to the delay in processing the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) applications within the stipulated time, the state government has instructed the concerned district collectors to impose a penalty of Rs 3,000 on four municipal commissioners and 25 scrutiny officers.

These checks are regularly carried out by the state government to track the performance of various officials and penalise those who do not meet the expected standards.

Since the inception of TS-bPASS in 2020, penalties have been imposed nine times on 90 officials with Rs 2.52 lakh recovered as fines.

According to the TS-bPASS Act 2020, the Telangana government has reviewed TS-bPASS applications processed between January 2023 and March 2023 and identified a significant delay caused by 29 officials.

Subsequently, the state government has advised district collectors to review the approval process under TS-bPASS more often in order to prevent delays from such incidents occurring in future.

The TS-bPASS Act 2020 was enacted to simplify the process of obtaining building permissions through online means and to facilitate building approval in an objective and time-bound manner for citizens.