Telangana govt planning to privatise Singareni: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kagvitha on Wednesday, April 23 alleged that the Telangana government is planning to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

While addressing a press conference in Godavarikhani after participating in the BRS silver jubilee preparatory meeting in the coal belt town, she alleged that the Congress government has duped Singareni collieries workers as they were provided with only half of the amount from the SCCL profits.

Speaking of irregularities in the Group-I examinations at a meeting in Karimnagar, she demanded the state government to cancel the exam. The BRS MLC said, “While former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao helped the unemployed youth by bringing GO 55, the Congress government was doing injustice to them by issuing GO 29.”

She further attacked the Congress government stating it was trying to review the non-local issue.

“BRS government gave notification to recruit 80,000 vacant jobs. Of them 50,000 posts were filled by the state government. However, the Congress leaders were claiming that they had created new jobs,” Kavitha concluded.