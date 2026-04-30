Telangana govt procures 10.2 lakh tonne paddy for Rabi season

Hyderabad: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has procured 10.2 lakh tonne paddy for the Rabi 2025-26 season as of Thursday, April 30.

So far, the state government has purchased 4.50 tonne fine variety and 5.50 tonne coarse variety of paddy.

The state government has already released Rs 500.20 crore in payments for the procured paddy directly to over 1 lakh farmers across the state, according to a statement released by the Civil Supplies Department on Thursday.

There are 8,575 paddy procurement centres (PPC) currently open in all districts – 4,350 PPCs being run by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), 3,563 by Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) and 662 by other supporting agencies.