Telangana govt procures 10.2 lakh tonne paddy for Rabi season

The state government has already released Rs 500.20 crore in payments for the procured paddy directly to over 1 lakh farmers across the state

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th April 2026 6:41 pm IST
Telangana Civil Supplies Department procures 10.2 lakh tonne paddy from farmers for Rabi marketing season till Thursday, April 30, 2026.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has procured 10.2 lakh tonne paddy for the Rabi 2025-26 season as of Thursday, April 30.

So far, the state government has purchased 4.50 tonne fine variety and 5.50 tonne coarse variety of paddy.

The state government has already released Rs 500.20 crore in payments for the procured paddy directly to over 1 lakh farmers across the state, according to a statement released by the Civil Supplies Department on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery

There are 8,575 paddy procurement centres (PPC) currently open in all districts – 4,350 PPCs being run by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), 3,563 by Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) and 662 by other supporting agencies.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th April 2026 6:41 pm IST

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