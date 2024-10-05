Telangana govt promotes 33 junior assistants as EOs in Endowments Dept

Hyderabad: Junior assistants who were waiting since the beginning of their careers to one day see themselves getting promoted as executive officers in-charge of various temples under the Endowments department have finally found solace.

33 junior assistants were promoted as Executive Officers (Grade-3) by the Telangana government on Saturday. They received their promotion orders from the hands of Endowments minister Konda Surekha.

“You all know about the promotions given to some as grade 1 and 2 executive officers already. These promotions are an example to show that this government has been giving priorities to the employees’ welfare,” she said.

Konda Surekha told the gathering that the Telangana government is moving ahead with its decision to generate solar power in Endowment lands, and their geo-tagging. She said that a legal officer was appointed by the department to reclaim the properties of the endowments department involved in court litigation.

She asked the newly-promoted officers to rededicate themselves in the service of the department. The daughter of an executive officer hugged Surekha and told her that for the past ten years she has been asking her father when he would be promoted, and that he has been waiting for decades to get it.