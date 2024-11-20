Telangana govt providing ex-gratia of Rs 5L to kin of deceased Gulf workers: CM

The state government released Rs 6.45 crore last month and Rs one crore on Wednesday to provide ex-gratia to the legal heirs of deceased Gulf workers, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th November 2024 10:50 pm IST
Cm Revanth Reddy questions the delay in Telangana governor granting permission to ACB to prosecute BRS working president KT Rama Rao.
Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: An ex-gratia of Rs five lakh is being provided to the families of Telangana natives who die while working in the Gulf countries, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

State Congress NRI Cell convenor Manda Bheen Reddy said about 160 people from Telangana died in Gulf countries till date since December 7 last year.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajanna Sircilla district as part of the Congress government’s first anniversary celebrations, the CM said the government is considering setting up a special board for the welfare of the ‘Gulf workers’.

Also Read
You’ll go to jail for Lagcherla conspiracy: Telangana CM Revanth to KTR

He said a large number of youth from the Rajanna Sircilla and its neighbouring districts go to Gulf countries in search of livelihood.

As part of welfare measures for the Gulf workers, the state government issued an order in September for providing ex-gratia of Rs five lakh from December 7 last year when the Congress assumed office.

Manda Bheem Reddy said 200 workers from Telangana die in Gulf countries on an average every year.

The state government released Rs 6.45 crore last month and Rs one crore on Wednesday to provide ex-gratia to the legal heirs of deceased Gulf workers, he said.

Besides ex-gratia, the government also decided to constitute an advisory committee to study Gulf workers’ welfare and give priority to their children for admission in government residential schools.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th November 2024 10:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button