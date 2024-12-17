Telangana govt questioned over Musi rejuvenation project loans without DPR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha questioned how the Telangana government was seeking a loan of Rs 4,100 crore from the World Bank and Rs 14,000 crore from the Centre for the Musi Rejuvenation Project when the detailed project report (DPR) was not yet prepared.

Speaking in the legislative council on Tuesday, 17 December, about the Musi rejuvenation issue, she said that while the state government had informed the upper house that the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd was only recently onboarded and the DPR for the project was still in progress, its actions appeared contradictory.

“We have reliable information that the state government has sought Rs 4,100 crore from the World Bank for the Musi rejuvenation project. We would like to know when this request was made. Furthermore, the chief minister recently met Union Minister Kishan Reddy in Delhi and requested Rs 14,000 crore from the Centre for the project. How can they request such assistance without a DPR in place?” she asked.

She added that, according to the state government’s submission, 309 families had given their consent to vacate their houses to facilitate the project, and of these families, 181 had demolished their homes and relocated.

Kavitha urged the chairman of the legislative council to produce the consent letters if any existed.

She also sought clarification on whether the state government planned to pay the EMIs for loans taken by house owners whose homes were demolished for the Musi rejuvenation project.