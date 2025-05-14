Telangana govt ramps up efforts to provide jobs for transgenders

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has begun efforts to provide job opportunities to the transgender community by integrating them into various departments of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A meeting was convened on Wednesday, May 14, at the GHMC headquarters’ Panwar Hall, chaired by the additional commissioners Sneha Shabarish and Chandrakanth Reddy, under the UCD (Urban Community Development) wing.

The meeting brought together transgender representatives, NGOs, and officials to discuss employment opportunities tailored to the skills, education, and interests of transgender individuals. Suggestions and feedback were actively sought to shape inclusive policies.

The additional commissioner Sneha Shabarish said that GHMC is committed to offering jobs to transgenders in alignment with their qualifications. “They will be trained not only for roles within GHMC but also for employment in other sectors,” she added.

Chandrakanth Reddy highlighted that as per the directions of the Telangana chief minister, GHMC will serve as a major job provider for transgenders. “Eligible individuals will receive skill-based training to suit various sectors. For those not eligible for government jobs, self-help groups (SHGs) will be formed to promote self-reliance and economic participation,” he said.

He noted that the corporation plans to establish at least three transgender SHG groups initially and facilitate bank linkages. Employment roles being considered include security guards, green marshals under clean drive initiatives, maintenance of parks and streetlights, roles in HMWS&SB reservoirs, sports grounds, Metro stations, and as paramedics at Basti Dawakhanas.

Sports sector also offers job options in Hyderabad

The additional commissioner of sports, Yadagiri Rao, detailed employment avenues within the sports sector, ranging from positions for those with no formal education to highly qualified individuals.