Telangana govt ready to cooperate with NHAI construction of roads: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government will fully cooperate with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of highways here. He also announced that he is ready to remove hurdles to develop a national highway network in the state. NHAI officials who met Revanth said raised a handful of issues including allotment of land for construction of the Mancherial-Warangal-Khammam-Vijayawada (NH 163G) corridor, among others.

At the meeting between the Telangana chief minister and NHAI officials, Revanth Reddy asked the central organisation officials to start work on the Hyderabad-Manneguda road works immediately, and to solve the issues by holding talks with the contract agency. “The Highway authorities are also advised to start the widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway works and move forward in coordination with Andhra Pradesh government,” said a statement from his office.

Revanth Reddy also brought to the attention of officials the efforts put by the Andhra Pradesh government for the sanction of the green field highway project between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. He asked the NHAI officials to extend cooperation in the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) which has been taken ambitiously by the state government.

Issues put forth by the NHAI during the meeting:

Allotment of land for construction of Mancherial-Warangal-Khammam-Vijayawada (NH 163G) corridor Public hearing for land acquisition for Armor-Jagityal-Mancherial (NH 63) highway works Collection of pond soil and fly ash for the construction of Warangal-Karimnagar (NH 563) road Land acquisition for six lane widening of Kallakal-Gundlapochampally road with NH 44 Solve the problems arising with the power generation companies in the construction of national highways Police security during the construction of Khammam- Devarapalli, Khammam- Kodad roads

Revanth responds positively with NHAI to solve land acquisition issues

State officials explained to chief minister Revanth Reddy about problems pertaining to land acquisition for construction of roads which are being taken by the NHAI in Telangana. He responded positively to address the issues and called a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, July 10, added the statement.

Collectors of districts where the national highways are being constructed and the officials of the Forest department will also participate in the meeting to resolve the problems raised by the NHAI.

“The CM also told the officials that his government already appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the RRR project under the centrally sponsored Bharat Mala Scheme. 12 radial roads will be constructed between Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road. Many clusters and satellite townships will be established between ORR and RRR,” added the statement from Revanth Reddy’s office.

At the National Highways Authority of India (NHA) meeting with Revanth Reddy at his residence, state roads and buildings minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, NHAI Project Member Anil Chaudhary, R&B Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana, CMO secretary Shanawaz Qasim and others participated in the meeting.