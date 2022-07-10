Telangana govt ready to deal with heavy rains, says CM KCR

Hyderabad: In the wake of red alert issued as a result of heavy rains in Telangana, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) held a press conference on Sunday. In the meet, the CM discussed the work the state administration is doing to aid the people of the state.

KCR informed the public that the situation is likely to worsen and as such, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been briefed. Further, the chief minister mentioned that three helicopters were kept ready in case there is a need for evacuation. Aside from this, KCR mentioned that RTC has been warned to maneuver disaster zones properly.

“Zilla collectors have been warned to keep a track of old residences, water restoration works have commenced in over seven Mandals. Further, call centers have been set up by the Secretariat, Panchayat Raj, Municipal administration and Roads and Buildings department for public’s assistance. The control room at the Secretariat will be functioning 24/7,” added KCR.

He further said that the bodies of two individuals from Srikakulam who died in Nizamabad district have been transferred to a hospital in Srikakulam and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 3 lakhs has been given to their families.

The CM requested the public to exercise caution during this time and not step out unless it was crucial.