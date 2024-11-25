Telangana govt reassures privacy amidst ‘caste survey’ concerns

Hyderabad: The ongoing Caste Census Survey, also known as the Comprehensive Household Survey, has received mixed responses from residents. While some expressed concerns over sharing personal information, the government has reassured the public about the confidentiality and purpose of the data collection.

Enumerators conducting the survey noted that a small percentage of individuals were hesitant to provide details. Nandini, an enumerator from Hyderabad, said, “Approximately 5-10% of people are initially reluctant, but we explain the importance of the survey for future welfare policies. We only record essential information like family names, house numbers, and contact details if people are uncomfortable sharing more.”

The government has highlighted that the survey aims to build a comprehensive database for better planning and implementation of welfare schemes. Officials have clarified that the collected information will be used strictly for development purposes and kept secure.

Addressing privacy concerns, a senior government official stated, “The data collected will be handled with the utmost care, ensuring it remains confidential. The survey is crucial for identifying gaps in welfare distribution and tailoring policies to meet the needs of all communities.”

Many residents have come forward to participate after understanding the survey’s objectives. Software engineer M. Praveen, initially skeptical, said, “I now understand that this survey is meant to improve governance and ensure fair distribution of resources. Transparency and assurances from the government helped address my concerns.”

The government is also simplifying the process for individuals with property in multiple locations or those who have moved between states. Special provisions have been made to ensure such individuals can participate without facing duplication issues.

Interstate residents have also shown reluctance. Wajid Khan, who moved from Mumbai to Hyderabad, stated, “I have property in Mumbai and all my educational records are from there. I don’t see the relevance of filling out forms for this survey in Telangana.”

The state government has urged all residents to cooperate with the survey, highlighting its long-term benefits for society. Efforts are underway to enhance public awareness about the survey’s objectives and provide reassurances regarding data security and transparency.