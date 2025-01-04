Telangana govt release health advisory for HMPV; check out do’s and dont’s

Hyderabad: The Telangana government released an advisory on Saturday, January 4, amid the alleged Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China.

The common symptoms of the HMPV include common cold and flu-like symptoms during winter

season, especially among younger and older age groups.

According to the Telangana health department, the data on prevailing respiratory infections

within the state was analysed, a nd no substantial increase was confirmed in December 2024 compared to December 2023.

The government said that although no case of HMPV has been reported in Telangana, it is advisable to follow certain ‘Dos and Don’ts’ as a safeguard against respiratory infections.

Do’s

Covering mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper while coughing or sneezing.

Washing hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser.

Avoiding crowded places, staying at more than an arm’s length from persons affected with flu.

Staying away from public places if one is experiencing fever, cough and sneezing.

Drinking plenty of water and eating nutritious food.

To reduce transmission, adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings.

Staying at home to limit contact with others if one is sick.

Ensuring adequate sleep.

Dont’s

Shaking hands

Reusing of tissue paper and handkerchief

Close contact with sick people

Frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth

Spitting in public places

Taking medicines (self-medication) without consulting a physician.

India has not reported any cases of the HMPV, which is believed to be contributing to a rise in infections in China. There is no cause for concern regarding the current situation, said the director general of health services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel on January 3.

His remarks followed unverified reports of a respiratory infection “outbreak” in China.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly,” a senior official said.

What are HMPV virus symptoms?

Dr Atul Goel said the HMPV is like any other respiratory virus that causes common and flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old. He advised the public to take the general precautions that are used to prevent respiratory infections, which means if someone has a cough and cold, they should avoid coming in contact with others so that the infection does not spread.

People should follow respiratory etiquette and take normal medicines for colds and fevers that are there, he said.

“There is news doing the rounds about the HMPV virus outbreak in China. However, we have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks in India and there is no substantial increase in the December 2024 data. No cases have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions. There is nothing to be alarmed about in the present situation,” Dr Atul Goel said.

“In any case, during winters there is an increased outbreak of respiratory infections for which usually our hospitals are prepared with necessary supplies and beds,” he added.

Fears of Covid-like crisis as HMPV emerges in China

The emergence of HMPV in China has sparked concerns about a potential global health crisis similar to COVID-19.

COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2020, leading to millions of deaths, economic turmoil, and overwhelmed healthcare systems. On Monday, the WHO issued a statement, urging China to share more information, calling it a “moral and scientific imperative.”

In response, China defended its transparency, highlighting its “largest contribution to global origin tracing research.”