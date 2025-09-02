Telangana govt releases 200 Cr for flood relief, restoration and rehabilitation

Hyderabad: The state government has released Rs 200 crore for immediate relief to Medak, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and Nizamabad districts affected by the floods in Telangana last week between August 25 and 28.

The relief assistance will be used to lay damaged roads, culverts, bridges, restoration of electricity, flood relief, and rehabilitation of the people affected by the floods.

The Telangana Revenue Department issued a government order (GO RT No 43) on Tuesday, September 2, explaining what led to the floods in certain districts like Kamareddy in Telangana, and how the relief money will be distributed to all the districts.

While 26 districts would be receiving Rs 5 crore each, special assistance of Rs 10 crore has been given to to Nirmal, Medak, Kamareddy, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla districts in Telangana.

The GO states that Kamareddy district received 50 cm of rainfall in just two days, the maximum ever received, and the districts adjacent to Kamareddy received rainfall between 25 cm and 40 cm in those two days.

“It is further submitted the rainfall received during 2025 monsoon for the state is 25 percent above normal so far, with 8 Districts have large excess ie receiving 65-95 excess rainfall and another 10 Districts receiving excess rainfall between 25-65 percent over normal rainfall, since July 1, 2025.

The order has been issued in relaxation of treasury control orders and quarterly regulation orders pending provision of funds by way of obtaining supplementary grants at an appropriate time during the financial year 2025-26.