Telangana govt releases job calendar 2024-25

Hyderabad: In a relief to unemployed government job aspirants, the Telangana government on Friday, August 2, announced the job calendar for 2024-25.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy in the cabinet meeting a day earlier had promised that it would be released on the last day of the Assembly session.

Meeting a key demand of unemployed youth and students, the Telangana government on Thursday approved the job calendar. The job calendar 2024-24 released has fixed time schedules for recruitment to jobs in various government departments in Telangana.

Following protests by unemployed and student bodies across Telangana over government job recruitments, Revanth Reddy had last month announced that the job calendar will be released after discussion during the Budget session of the legislature.

Revenue minister P Srinivas Reddy told media persons after the cabinet meeting that the Congress government will honour all the promises made in the elections including over jobs, education, healthcare and others.

The following are the dates for the Telangana job calendar 2024-25

1. Group I Mains: Oct 21-27, 2024 (Notified: Feb 2024)

2. Group III Services: Nov 17-18, 2024 (Notified: Dec 2022)

3. Lab Tech/Nurse/Pharmacist: Nov 2024 (Notified: Sep 2024)

4. Group II Services: Dec 2024 (Notified: Dec 2022)

5. Engg Posts in TGTRANSCO: Jan 2025 (Notified: Oct 2024)

6. Gazetted Engg Services: Jan 2025 (Notified: Oct 2024)

7. Teacher Eligibility Test: Jan 2025 (Notified: Nov 2024)

8. Group I-Prelims: Feb 2025 (Notified: Oct 2024)

9. Gazetted Other Services: Apr 2025 (Notified: Jan 2025)

10. DSC of Teachers: Apr 2025 (Notified: Feb 2025)

11. Forest Beat Officer: May 2025 (Notified: Feb 2025)

12. Teachers Eligibility Test: Jun 2025 (Notified: Apr 2025)

13. Group I-Mains: Oct 2025 (Notified: Jul 2025)

14. SI Civil Posts: Aug 2025 (Notified: Apr 2025)

15. PC Civil Posts: Aug 2025 (Notified: Apr 2025)

16. Academic Posts in Degree Colleges: Sep 2025 (Notified: Jun 2025)

17. Degree Lecturers in Res Colleges: Sep 2025 (Notified: Jun 2025)

18. Group II (Incl Forest Range Officers): Oct 2025 (Notified: May 2025)

19. Group III (w/ Group IV): Nov 2025 (Notified: Jul 2025)

20. Exec Cadre Posts: Nov 2025 (Notified: Jul 2025)

According to sources, the chief minister has planned the placement of 18,000 vacancies, with the appointment process to be completed in phases by August next year. However, the 2024-25 job calendar did not reflect the number of vacancies and posts available across all government departments in Telangana.

Following the release of the Telangana job calendar 2024-25, Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) leaders protested against the ambiguity behind the number of government job posts available.

The BRS alleged that none of the two lakh promised jobs have been filled in a year.