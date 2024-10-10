Telangana govt releases Rs 79 cr for crop damages during floods

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated Rs 79 crore in compensation for farmers affected by recent floods and heavy rainfall.

From August 31 to September 6, these weather conditions resulted in significant crop damage across 79,574 acres in 28 districts.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that Khammam district experienced the most severe impact, with 28,407 acres affected, followed by Mahabubabad at 14,669 acres and Suryapet at 9,828 acres.

In the other 22 districts, crop damage varied from as little as 19 acres to a maximum of 3,288 acres, according to officials from the agriculture department.

The minister confirmed that compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre has been directly deposited into the accounts of the affected farmers.