Telangana govt rolls back order to shift govt offices to T-Hub

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the immediate rescission of the G.O. proposing the shifting of government offices to T-Hub as part of a broader rationalisation process.

“On learning about the G.O. relating to the shifting of government offices as part of a broader rationalisation to T-Hub, chief minister A Revanth Reddy instructed that the move be rescinded immediately.

Every inch of the T-Hub facility will be utilised only to promote start-ups, tech enterprises, early stage companies with the goal aligned to TelanganaRising to create unicorns,” a press release from the CMO read.

Telangana govt’s orders

The Telangana government on Thursday, January 22, announced that some of the 39 government offices will be relocated to T-Hub in Hyderabad.

These include Begumpet Divisional office of Revenue (Commercial Taxes Department. According to reports, the offices of the Energy and Environment and Forests departments, functioning from different premises, would accordingly be shifted to Tuljaguda Complex of the Telangana Housing Board, the now rescinded order read.

The order also stated that the building located at Mozzamjahi Market would house the offices of Revenue (Endowments) and Revenue (Stamps and Registration). Offices of the Food and Civil Supplies department located at Malakpet, Yakutpura and Charminar circles would be relocated to Chandravihar Building of the Telangana Housing Board.

Chandravihar would also accommodate the different offices of the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department, which are currently functioning from the NCC Group Headquarters in Secunderabad, the order read.

Offices of the finance department located at Tarnaka, Chandrayangutta, Motigalli and Narayanguda would be relocated to the Gruhakalpa building at Nampally, while the sub-registrar offices of the Revenue department at SR Nagar and Balanagar would be shifted tothe Health department’s premises at Vengalraonagar.

The Government has also notified the shifting of the offices of the Director (Electronics), MD (T-Fibre) and CEO (T-Works) to the NAC campus, and the station houses offices of the Revenue (Prohibition and Excise) department would start functioning from the R&B office premises at Errum Manzil, the order said.

Telangana Chief Secretary, K Ramakrishna Rao, has asked officials to direct respective heads of departments to make arrangements for the relocation.



