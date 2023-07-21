Telangana govt sanctions 33 posts under Director of Public Health

Hyderabad: The Telangana government sanctioned 33 posts under the Director of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday.

Out of these 33 posts, five have been notified for District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) in Hyderabad and the rest to various cadres at the DPH office.

Currently, there is only a single post of DMHO in Hyderabad to cater to a population of nearly 1 crore.

In May, the state government decided to create one post for each of the six zones in Hyderabad.

And now with the sanctioning of additional five posts, the total number of posts of DMHOs has risen to 38.

Commenting on the sanctions, the state health minister T Harish Rao said, “With the creation of the new DMHO posts, the healthcare in Hyderabad will be easily and efficiently accessible to the general public.”

The sanctioned posts include one Additional Director (Admin), one Joint Director (Admin), and one Deputy Director (Admin).

Moreover, there are three positions for Assistant Director (Admin – State cadre) and four positions for Administrative Officer (State cadre).

Additionally, the government has approved the creation of six office superintendent positions, 12 senior assistant positions, and five DMHO positions.

The health, medical and family welfare department has been directed to obtain the concurrence of the finance department before initiating measures to fill up the posts sanctioned in the order.