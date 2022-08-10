Telangana govt sanctions funds for road infrastructure in Hyderabad

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 10th August 2022 10:09 am IST
Telangana: Rs 13,030 cr spent on road development by state since 2014
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned funds for the GHMC limits to upgrade roads in the city.

Local leaders and residents have welcomed this step.

Anil Kumar, a local leader from the Nampally area, said, “The road from Sarojini main road to Pocham Basti is in poor condition, therefore, we approached an authority and later, we were sanctioned 50 lakh, a tender was issued, a contract was awarded, and work will begin shortly. It is very fortunate that development work has started and local residents are also happy.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana govt sanctions Rs 2,410 crore for road development in GHMC, 10 ULBs

Kumar thanked the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Mohd Fasalullah Khan, a local resident, said that many people used to fall from their bikes due to the terrible condition of the roads.

“Local leaders, with the assistance of MLAs, petitioned the Telangana government for road approval. The road has been approved, and a CC road will be built shortly. This route will be made easier,” he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button