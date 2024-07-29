Telangana govt school teacher forcibly cuts ‘long’ hair of students, suspended

The teacher claims that the students have been previously warned not to grow their hair long.

Published: 29th July 2024
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A government school teacher in Kalluru mandal of Khammam district was suspended as parents of 15 students staged a protest against her ‘schooling technique’ of chopping students’ unruly hair.

The incident unfolded on Saturday when the English teacher, Sirisha, cut the hair of 15 male students deeming them long and unruly. The situation escalated when the parents of the students staged a protest on Sunday, July 28, upon learning that the students’ hair had been cut in a way they were forced to shave it.

Meanwhile the education department suspended the teacher and an enquiry is underway. 

“It (resorting to hair cut) is not the job of teachers. If they (the students) are irregular and if they were indisciplined, she could have informed their parents and should not have acted like that (cutting hair of students),” an said an education department official, PTI reported.

