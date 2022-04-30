Telangana: Govt schools to teach in English medium, allotted 7000 Cr

Hyderabad: The Government-run schools in Telangana will soon begin teaching in English medium, and have been allotted a sum of Rs 7000 crore for development works. More plans have been placed in the works by the state government to expedite the growth of educational infrastructure under the government’s Mana Ooru-Mana Badi program.

In a cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday, it was decided that English medium classes will be started for 1st to 8th classes. She added that the Badi Bata program (state-wide mobilization for enrollment of all school-age children) will run until June 10, ending just in time before the academic year starts on June 13.

State municipal minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said he would release Rs 50,000 per school from his constituency development fund to purchase sports equipment for all public schools in his constituency to promote sports. KTR said that if other ministers and people’s representatives did the same, the popularity of sports would increase.

The sub-committee also decided that the internet will be provided to almost 30,000 educational institutions in the state through T Fiber “to provide digital education to students in the future.”

With a special focus on making public schools more beautiful, the sub-committee decided to allot two to three days for planting trees and growing greenery in educational institutions from the month of May.

The meeting was chaired by state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and was attended by ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Prashant Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, and Satyavathi Rathod.